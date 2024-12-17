Is the US covering up UFOs firing on New Jersey?

Mysterious drones have been spotted flying over the United States, and a recent video purports to show a drone firing tracers over New Jersey.

New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew told Fox News that “Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones” and that “we know it’s not our own government.”

While the government continues to deny and claim ignorance, Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” doesn’t believe for a second that it's giving us the whole story.

“He’s like, ‘Well it’s not our own government, because then we’d know,’” Gonzales tells Eric July. “No you wouldn’t. How many times has the Biden regime gone rogue on so many different things?”

“Oh, you think they’re not going to keep that from you?” She continues, adding, “I just don’t buy that to begin with.”

“I think when things like this happen, a lot of people’s minds just go in the complete opposite direction, where they assume that it could be, let’s say, some foreign country or something of that nature. I think it’s very dangerous, especially when you start looking at these government officials who go out on a limb and are like, ‘Oh, I think it was that person or that group,’” July says.

“We’ve seen war started for less,” he says, noting that meanwhile, drone technology is only escalating.

“They’re advancing quick, man. These things are able to do some really, really, I’d argue, cool things. But yeah, when I see something just sitting there floating and it’s spraying something, I’ll be like, ‘Is it mosquitoes? Or are you doing something else?’” He continues, adding, “And I think any person that’s going to see something floating in the air is going to be kind of turned off by that.”

