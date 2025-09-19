BOMBSHELL study links vaccines to higher chronic disease

A study carried out by the Henry Ford Health System between 2000 and 2006 looked at the medical records of over 18,000 kids — 16,000 of whom were vaccinated — and what they found was not what the pharmaceutical companies wanted to hear.

“The study began by explaining it set out to reduce vaccine hesitancy by assuring parents the CDC vaccine schedule is safe. Instead, what these researchers found was that vaccinated children had 4.29 times the rate of asthma, 3.03 times the rate of autoimmune disease, and 5.53 times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorders, which included 3.28 times the rate of developmental delay and 4.47 times the rate of speech disorder,” managing partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP, Aaron Siri explained in a hearing.

“All of these findings were statistically significant. These findings were troubling, including because these chronic health issues can be caused by immune system dysregulation, and vaccines can cause immune system dysregulation,” he continued.

“Overall, the study found that after 10 years, 17% of the unvaccinated children had a chronic health issue, while 57% of the vaccinated children had at least one chronic health issue, often multiple,” he added.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is blown away by the results.

“I mean, rinse and repeat with the same leftist narrative,” Gonzales says. “They’re trying to, you know, call Aaron out. Of course, we’re all quacks, and you know, crazy conspiracy right-wing nut jobs, fill in the blank.”

The Guardian called the study a debate of “the same myths,” while the publication Stat10 called it “fundamentally flawed.”

Siri himself is well-aware that these articles are not actually attacking the information in the study.

“When it comes to vaccines, what you often get are emotional reactions from people ... name calling, ad hominem. Does the substance get addressed? Not really, but that’s what it often devolves into,” Siri tells Gonzales.

“You’ll hear all the time, people say, ‘I believe in vaccines.’ And that really carries a truism,” he says, adding, “Nobody ever says, ‘I believe in cars. I believe in chairs. I believe in floorboards.’ No, but they say that because a lot of what you hear about vaccines are based on actual belief. They’re not based on the data.”

Del Bigtree, CEO of Informed Consent Action Network and the host of “The HighWire,” couldn’t agree more — and points out something quite scary about vaccines.

“It’s now becoming obvious that they’ve never done a randomized controlled placebo-based trial prior to licensure. That’s all but been conceded now. And so we never established safety, meaning, we never proved that vaccines were as safe as a saline injection, as every other pharmaceutical product would have had to,” Bigtree tells Gonzales.

“So now you’re left with products we have no idea what the safety is,” he says, adding, “and that’s what’s so interesting about this study.”

