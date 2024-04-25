WATCH: Gavin Newsom's new pro-abortion ad is so bad, it’s funny

While abortion is no laughing matter, Gavin Newsom’s latest pro-abortion – or in his words “reproductive care” – ad has Sara Gonzales in stitches.

The commercial comes in unison with Newsom’s latest proposal that aims to pave the way for women in Arizona to seek abortions in California because the “mean red states … are making it harder for them to kill their babies,” mocks Sara.

Newsom’s ad, despite what you might think, “isn’t a parody … [or] SNL.”

“This is an actual ad released unironically from Gavin Newsom on abortion,” Sara prefaces.

While we don’t want to give away too many spoilers, know that the commercial features a pair of young girls being literally hunted down by a cop with a thick Southern accent, armed with both handcuffs and a pregnancy test?

It also includes the following statement: “Trump Republicans want to criminalize young Alabama women who travel for reproductive care.”

Blaze contributor Matthew Marsden is flabbergasted.

“What are you thinking, you colossal bunch of morons?” he asks.

To see Newsom’s commercial, watch the clip below.

