‘We will be exposing all of it’: H-1B visa applications shut down in Texas as Sara Gonzales warns H-4 visas are next

After BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales exposed the truth hiding behind H-1B visas in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott (R) decided to open an investigation into H-1B visa abuse and has directed all Texas state agencies to freeze new H-1B visa applications.

“In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter,” Abbott wrote in a statement.

“Evidence suggests that bad actors have exploited this program by failing to make good-faith efforts to recruit qualified U.S. workers before seeking to use foreign labor. In the most egregious schemes, employers have even fired American workers and replaced them with H-1B employees, often at lower wages,” he continued.

“Rather than serving its intended purpose of attracting the best and brightest individuals from around the world to our nation to fill truly specialized and unmet labor needs, the program has too often been used to fill jobs that otherwise could — and should — have been filled by Texans,” he concluded.

“Credit where credit is due,” Gonzales comments. “Let this play out. Let this investigation play out. Let them prove to us how far they are willing to go. This is step one of many different steps that need to take place in order for us to take our country back, in order for displaced American workers to be able to find work again.”

“So we’re not stopping. Obviously, public pressure works. We’re going to expose every aspect of this racket from the H-1B visas to all of the other visas that feed off of them, like H-4 visas,” she continues.

“But it turns out, yeah, your spouse can just get a visa too, if you’re on an H-1B. The kids too. There’s a visa for that. And so these H-4 visas have even less oversight on the rules of the kinds of jobs that they can get on and take on an H-4 visa,” she explains.

If an immigrant here on an H-4 visa wants to work at a place like McDonald's, “there’s nothing stopping them,” Gonzales says.

“The whole thing is a racket,” she continues. “We will be exposing all of it.”

