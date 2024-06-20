Whistleblower who exposed Texas Children's Hospital for performing illegal gender modification procedures on minors SPEAKS OUT

Anyone who dares speak out against radical leftist ideology paints a giant red target on his or her back. Nobody knows this better than Dr. Eithan Haim who’s been indicted on four counts for violating HIPAA when he exposed Texas Children's Hospital for secretly continuing gender modification procedures on minors after Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton passed a law dictating that such procedures would be considered child abuse.

“In May of 2023, Dr. Haim provided journalist Christopher Rufo with documents showing that Texas Children's was lying to the public about the existence of its transgender medicine program, including documents that had redacted ... patients’ names and identifying information, to protect himself not only from violating HIPAA but of course to protect the privacy of minors,” reports Sara Gonzales .

“The very next month, just mere hours before Dr. Haim's graduation from surgical residency, he was informed by federal agents from the Department of Health and Human Services that he was under federal investigation by the DOJ.”

“Earlier this month, Haim was indicted on four felony charges related to obtaining personal information, including patients’ names, treatment codes, and the attending physician from Texas Children's Hospital's electronic system without authorization. The feds allege he obtained this information under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to the hospital, and if convicted, Dr. Haim faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.”

Today, Dr. Haim joins Sara to share the details of the story.

“We have to do everything we can to beat these charges. We're going to win because if we don't, what happens is the door closes permanently for whistleblowers in health care,” says Dr. Haim.

“It just seems like the entire medical field has just veered off the tracks,” says Sara.

“It really has to do with the censorship that's been going on over the last few years. With COVID you had the complete transformation of the medical community,” where there once was “evidence-based medicine” and “rigorous debate in academic programs across the country,” Dr. Haim explained. “But after COVID, people became programmed to follow the ‘science’ ... which just means abiding by an ideology and submitting to censorship.”

According to Dr. Haim, this radical shift in the medical field is what allowed “transgender ideology ... to proliferate.”

And now we have doctors — people who swore under Hippocratic oath to “do no harm” — giving "confused adolescent children [and] pre-adolescent children cancer drugs, hormones, and radical surgeries to send them on a road where they're chasing a horizon that they're never going to be able to reach and turning them into chronic medical patients for the rest of their lives.”

“Doctors forgot that medicine is driven by human dignity,” Haim says. “It was that morality that had made American medicine the greatest in the world, but we forgot about that when we forgot about what human dignity is.”

To hear more of the interview, watch the clip below, and to learn how you can support Dr. Haim in his upcoming trial, visit https://www.givesendgo.com/texas_whistleblower .

