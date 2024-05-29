Survey confirms Zoomers' values will end America as we know it

If you’re not worried about the values of up and coming generations, you probably should be.

A recent survey on attitudes about key religious and values statements from Baby Boomers vs. Generation Z shows that Gen Z — and thus America — may be in trouble.

When those participating in the survey were asked whether or not they believed patriotism was “very important,” 76% of Baby Boomers said it was, while only 32% of Gen Zers had the same sentiment.

Belief in God for Gen Z was even less important to them, with only 26% calling it “very important,” while 65% of Baby Boomers voted that it was.

Having children was the least important to Gen Z and Baby Boomers, with only 23% of the former calling it “very important" and 52% of the latter.

While the Baby Boomers’ seem to have better values, Steve Deace believes the stats aren’t promising for either one of the groups.

“That’s a sad stat, frankly,” Steve Deace says. “How belief in God and religion has produced in your generation a 13-point deficit in thinking children are important — I have to question what God do you believe in and what’s your religion?”

“If you think patriotism is more important than having children by 25 points, well, I mean, for goodness' sake, what’s a more patriotic act other than to have children and pass on to them your values and legacies and heritage?” Deace asks again, adding, “The amount of confusion even on the Boomer side here is paramount.”

When asked if they believed America was the best place to live, 66% of Baby Boomers voted yes, while only 33% of Gen Zers voted the same.

“I’m going to tell you right now, these numbers are unrecoverable without great awakening levels of revival. These numbers are unrecoverable. These trend lines will not be altered. We don’t have the power within us to alter these things,” Deace warns.

