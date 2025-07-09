One SIMPLE reason why Musk's 'America Party' may already be doomed

Elon Musk claimed in a post on X Saturday that he formed the America Party “to give you back your freedom.”

Musk had been threatening the move if “this insane spending bill passes” Congress and appears to be focusing on the national debt as a major issue.

“There is a precedent for what Musk is talking about. What he’s doing takes on a different form, but we have seen a very well-known billionaire decide he’s going to take it upon himself to disrupt the system. We’ve seen this. It’s what Donald Trump did with MAGA,” BlazeTV host Steve Deace says on the “Steve Deace Show.”

“And in the middle of competing with him every day on the Cruz campaign, I remember saying during one of our strategy sessions, ‘I think the secret to Trump’s sauce is he is creating a third party within the Republican party,’” he continues.

What Trump also did was focus on immigration as his main issue, which Deace believes catapulted him to the top.

“Musk needs an issue. Do not underestimate him as a person. He’s one of the most brilliant men who’s ever lived. He’s one of the most successful men who’s ever lived,” Deace says.

“That being said, if he wants to be anything aspirational, if he’s just pissed off and wants to be an agent of chaos, then nothing I’m about to say matters,” he continues. “Elon Musk is going to need a message. He’s going to need an issue right now. His issue seems to be too much debt. That ain’t going to work.”

“We don’t have too much debt because a bunch of swamp creatures are screwing over the American people. That’s not why we have too much debt,” he explains. “It ain’t the system; it’s the people. Almost half of all federal spending goes to so-called entitlements. And there’s nothing after that.”

Deace notes that 14% of our debt comes from the military-industrial complex. If the interest was paid down, it would be 10%.

“Pennies on the dollar compared to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and now Obamacare,” Deace says, adding that when he asked Grok, Elon’s own AI, how much in government subsidies Elon Musk has received, the answer was a whopping $38 billion.

“The guy who got $38 billion in subsidies is going to turn around and say, ‘We gotta get rid of Grandma’s Social Security check.’ To quote Lucius Fox in 'The Dark Knight,' ‘Good luck,’” he adds.

