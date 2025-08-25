Lil Nas X hit with 4 felony charges after arrest over bizarre behavior

Controversial rapper Lil Nas X was charged with four felonies after police confronted him for walking around in his underwear and boots on the streets of Los Angeles.

Video of the performer, whose given name is Montero Lamar Hill, was published by TMZ and showed him dancing, laughing, and yelling at strangers in the incident early Thursday morning. Police say he charged at them when they tried to question him.

'Gimme that phone so I can throw it.'

Hill was arrested but hospitalized on the suspicion that he might be overdosing. After a few hours in the hospital, he was taken to jail.

"It's gonna be a beautiful sunrise," he says on the TMZ footage.

"Gimme that phone so I can throw it," he says to the person recording on a cell phone. "I'm gonna throw it far away so you never see it again!"

Hill was charged Monday with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was reportedly released on $75,000 bail. His release also included a restriction on illegal narcotics.

A photographer captured images of the rapper leaving the Van Nuys Jail.

Fox News Digital said his representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Lil Nas X skyrocketed to global fame after his song "Old Town Road" went mega-viral. The openly gay rapper turned many fans off after he began employing satanic themes in his music and music videos. At one point, he released satanic-themed shoes that included human blood.

