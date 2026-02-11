Epstein file dump exposes the ‘banality of evil’

While the previous Epstein file dumps have proven to offer little information for the general public to work with, the latest Epstein files release has revealed just how evil some of the most powerful people really are — and naturally, BlazeTV contributor William Wolfe from the Center for Baptist Leadership is among those incredibly disturbed.

“What stood out to you the most about what is, you know, the most revealing Epstein file dump yet?” Deace asks Wolfe.

“I would say two things. One is that the conspiracy theorists are proven right yet again,” Wolfe says. “There is this cabal of truly horrific, disgusting, pedophilic people running things in our country and globally. And, you know, Alex Jones just stays winning and vindicated on this overall theme of, the worst people you could ever imagine are in charge.”

“The second thing that really stood out to me is just the total banality of evil. I mean, they’re just kind of dumb, evil, disgusting people. You know, they just happen to also have power. These are the same kind of evil people you could run into any day on the street. Yet somehow this cadre of individuals managed to take this evil to the highest levels of power and influence across our government,” he continues.

“And so, I mean, really in some ways it’s not that surprising. But it’s shocking, it’s revealing, it’s disgusting. But this is just, like, what we’re up against. It is a fight of good versus evil from the top to the bottom, from your everyday life at your city council to the highest levels of government,” he adds.

Wolfe believes that this is definitive proof that we’re in a “spiritual battle of good versus evil.”

“I don’t know how you look at these files and come away from that with any other conclusion,” he says.

