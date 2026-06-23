‘Joy of the summer’: German soccer fan becomes America’s unlikely hero because he just … likes America

Despite notable criticism from European media and politicians regarding the United States’ hosting much of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one German fan is cutting through the noise.

An X account by the name of Freddy has racked up millions of likes and views for posting his route through the U.S., enthusiastically praising friendly locals, American culture, and everyday spots like Waffle House, Buc-ee’s, Taco Bell, and Bass Pro Shops, among others.

Freddy’s posts have been wildly popular because they debunk the left-wing narrative that America is an unwelcoming, culturally empty place that is unsafe for foreign fans due to immigration enforcement.

On a recent episode of the “Steve Deace Show,” Deace and the team speak with conservative commentator and friend of the show Jill Savage about how the joy of one European fan is uniting America.

“Freddy is the feel-good story of the summer,” says Jill.

“I am obsessed with Freddy. He is bringing people together left and right. The war is over. We have Freddy traveling America. … He’s the joy of the summer,” she laughs, noting that she feels this way despite having zero interest in soccer or the World Cup.

What Freddy has accidentally done, she explains, is silence the narrative that “America sucks; [Americans] are the terrible people; [America] should be more like Europe.”

In return for his infectious enthusiasm, Americans are showering Freddy with love. From shout-outs by celebrities like J.J. Watt and an invitation to tour the White House to emergency flight help from American Airlines to get him to games on time, an invite from country star Ella Langley to attend her show and meet her backstage, and countless other gestures of hospitality, Freddy has quickly become America’s new hero.

“Jill just admitted live on air that the sport of soccer and a German national are bringing the country together more than college football and baseball,” says co-host Todd Erzen.

“Listen, we thought we were going to have white-boy summer. It's Euro summer,” Deace quips.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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