Steve Deace unleashes fury over Minnesota church protest: Churches must adopt THIS 4-step plan NOW or face total collapse

Last weekend, on Sunday, January 18, a group of roughly 40 anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters entered Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, during a morning worship service. They chanted "ICE out!" and demanded justice for Renee Good — the woman lethally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7 after she hit him with her vehicle while obstructing a federal immigration operation. The protesters targeted this particular church because one of its pastors, David Easterwood, is also the acting field director for the local ICE office.

The disruption deeply upset congregants and scared young children, resulting in multiple 911 calls. The U.S. Department of Justice is now investigating the incident for possible civil rights violations of the FACE Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force, the threat of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure, intimidate, or interfere with someone exercising or seeking to exercise their First Amendment right to religious freedom at a place of worship.

When BlazeTV host Steve Deace saw the video footage of the protest, he was enraged — not just with the protesters themselves but with the congregation’s weak response.

On this episode of the “Steve Deace Show,” Deace delivers a scathing critique of feeble churches and calls them to implement a four-step plan immediately to protect themselves from leftist revolutionaries.

For years now, Deace has been warning that if conservatives fail to develop a “mutually assured destruction deterrent” to defend themselves against the violent left, they will surely be wiped out.

“There is no trend line I am more concerned about in terms of where we are as a society than this one,” he says. “This is human nature 101: Whatever bad behavior you do not punish, you will get more of, and it will escalate, and it will get worse.”

For far too long, however, leftists' growing extremism and violence have gone largely unchallenged, which only bolsters their confidence in continuing to push the line.

Comparing the left to a swarm of locusts, Deace says that “now that they have consumed every social institution ... and civic institution that [matters], they will now go after the sacred ones,” which has always been the left's “endgame.”

This is exactly what Satan wants, Deace says.

“He looks to our enemies on the left and says, ‘There's no one here to stop you. You have no resistance. Do whatever you want. Fly every freak flag you have. Shove it right down their throats. No resistance. In fact, you are the resistance.”’

“And then he says to us, ‘Oh, look the people you vote for, look at what cowards they are. Look how treacherous and feckless they are. No one is coming to save you. When's the shooting start?"’

And then Satan will revel in “the carnage of a once-great civilization.”

Deace warns that the clock to collapse is ticking — and Millennials and Zoomers will pay the highest price if older generations fail to “bring the sword of righteousness and be avenging angels against evildoers.”

What happened at Cities Church in St. Paul last weekend is evidence that our time is almost up. If we fail to act boldly now, the left will cross more lines until there are none left to cross.

“If they now feel emboldened to go into your churches, there's nowhere they don't feel emboldened, including your homes, and that will be next,” says Deace.

“So then what is a proper biblical response to [what happened in Cities Church]?” he asks.

“Number one: You need to teach people from the pulpit what power under control looks like — what Romans 13 really means. They have to be equipped with this in their hearts and minds, or they won't act on it properly. We are not a rival lynch mob. ... We're not pushovers though either.”

“Number two: There should always be numerous armed men in the church every Sunday — numerous. There should be a sign posted outside: ‘There are men in this church who are weapons-trained, and if threatened, this congregation will use them.”’

“Number three: The men make a defensive posture between the radicals, the rioters, the criminals, the ne'er-do-wells, the knuckle-draggers, the shooters, and the women and children. And while doing so, the men make it known, ‘You are running out of time before we will act offensively.”’

Number four: “If that doesn't work, you act — act!” Deace shouts.

“You have rights. You are an American. Paul used his rights as a Roman citizen. Use yours. That's your land. Those are your loved ones. Those are your freedoms, your liberties. You have every right to defend them. In fact, I would argue you have a mandate to.”

To hear more of Deace’s fiery monologue, watch the video above.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.