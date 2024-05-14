Target STILL selling 'total depravity,' transgender clothing in certain markets

When Target decided to begin selling clothing specifically designed for transgender people — and even children — the backlash was understandably swift.

Now, Target is limiting which stores will sell LGBTQ-themed products following the backlash and will no longer be selling Pride apparel for children.

“If I understand Target correctly,” Steve Deace comments, “the company position is that they will only sell total depravity to the markets that want that content, that want to consume total depravity.”

“They’re just market-force capitalist now,” Todd Erzen adds, though Aaron McIntire disagrees with an interesting prediction of his own.

“Target’s going to backtrack on this,” McIntire says. “It’s a two-for-one backtrack special, okay? But while doing the backtracking, Target is going to become the official department store of UFC, and it’s going to be unpatriotic not to buy your toddler, I don’t know, chest binders.”

“That’s what’s going to happen,” he continues.

“Kid Rock will do some sit-down with Joe Rogan, ‘Cut Target a break,’” Deace adds, joking.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.