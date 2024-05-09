COVID tyrant didn't want the unvaccinated in public, now says vaccines are 'debatable'

As the news finally begins to catch up with the “anti-vaxxers” of 2024, public figures who at one time shamed those unwilling to take the vaccines are now pretending to support them.

In a podcast with Andrew Cuomo, former Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department Leana Wen did just this. Wen claimed that vaccines, masks, and natural immunity “are actually not controversial, but they’re more debatable.”

“For a long time, it was taboo to bring it up for fear that you might be called an anti-vaxxer, and so I think that public trust has been eroded,” she said.

Not so long ago, Wen was telling Chris Cuomo on CNN a much different story. Cuomo has also now renounced his prior views on COVID and life-saving drugs like ivermectin — claiming he now takes it regularly himself .

“We need to start looking at the choice to remain unvaccinated the same as we look at driving while intoxicated, that you have the option to not get vaccinated if you want, but then you can’t go out in public,” Wen told Cuomo.

Steve Deace is not only not buying it, but he’s far from amused.

“I want to literally see everybody in those videos just put on trial for their lives,” Deace says. “First of all, is it a good idea to turn a woman whose highest professional accomplishment was overseeing one of the worst serial killers in human history and turning her into a public health expert?”

But why are these public figures suddenly coming forward?

“Because they’re not afraid of that. They can gaslight you because the people have spoken and said, ‘No, we’re not going to hold you accountable.’ So, that’s why we’re getting any of this whatsoever from these people. Any amount false or otherwise contrition, that’s why we’re getting it,” Aaron explains.





