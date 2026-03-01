Aliens or shape-shifting demons? BlazeTV producer shares chilling personal evidence

Can demons shape-shift to appear like aliens?

According to BlazeTV writer and producer Josh Jennings, yes. When he was a young teenager, he says, he was visited by an alien-like entity that terrified him so deeply that it took years for him to recover.

On this episode of “Strange Encounters” with BlazeTV host Rick Burgess, Josh shares his harrowing experience.

When he was 14 years old, Josh’s family moved into a “fixer-upper” he describes as having had “some strange stuff done in it.”

“The lower half had been a house; the upper part had been a boarding house. … And in one of the rooms upstairs, there was a room where there was all kinds of satanic imagery written on the walls,” he says.

Even though his parents kept the sinister room a secret from Josh and his siblings, “painted over” the dark symbolism, and “[prayed] for any demonic spirits to go away,” evil still had a foothold in the home.

For a time, life in the house seemed normal, but then one night when Josh was asleep in his room, the peaceful facade shattered.

“So I'm dreaming about baseball, and in my dream, somebody hits, like, a pop fly. And I hear the crack of the bat, and it instantly wakes me up and I'm fully alert,” he recounts.

“I'm looking at my window, and then something catches in the corner of my eye and I look up at my closet. And there, floating in the air, was a head. It was just a human head, except this thing was not human. It had very thin green skin, and it kind of had an inner glow. And it had short, cropped black hair, and when I looked at it, it bared its teeth at me.”

It’s been 27 years since this event occurred, and the sinister entity’s teeth are still the detail Josh remembers with the most clarity.

“Every tooth in its mouth was about an inch long, and it had, like, a pearly iridescence to it,” he recalls.

“This thing snarled at me, and it was between me and my door, so there was no way to get away from it. And so I did what any self-respecting 14-year-old boy would do, and I threw the covers over my head and turned my face to the wall and began just to pray, just to pray that God would make it go away. And when I eventually got the courage to look again, it was gone.”

But the alien-like entity isn’t even the wildest part of Josh’s story.

Later in life, he discovered that these types of encounters had been happening to people in his family for at least “two generations” before him. Both his parents and grandmother had experienced similar demonic run-ins that disrupted their sleep.

“That incident had a profound effect on my life,” says Josh, noting that he developed a “drinking problem that spanned about a decade" because it became so difficult to sleep at night.

“I would lie awake at night, afraid to close my eyes and afraid to open my eyes. So whichever state they were in, I was afraid to do the opposite of that,” he tells Rick.

A few years later, however, Josh had another supernatural encounter, but this time, he believes the entity was an angel that may have been protecting him from another demon-alien encounter.

To hear the story, watch the episode above.

