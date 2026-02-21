What the Epstein files REALLY reveal (it's far darker than just his twisted sex-trafficking empire)

The latest Epstein file dump, which included an additional 3 million documents along with roughly 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, prompted widespread public shock and outrage over its revelations of Epstein's apparent connections to prominent figures worldwide as well as grotesque but unverified accusations of child sacrifice and satanic rituals.

While the file release has not resulted in any new criminal charges or prosecutions, Christians, says BlazeTV host Rick Burgess, can walk away with one certainty: We’re getting closer to the end times.

“What we're seeing right now in our society is foreshadowing of the end times,” the “Strange Encounters” host warns.

Rick says the reign of the antichrist will be preceded by a movement toward “globalization.”

“If you're not watching these globalists right now, you better keep an eye on them. … I believe the Epstein files show us Satan working his plan,” says Rick.

The convicted sex offender, who he believes was “demon-possessed,” built a dark empire composed of “great influencers” — “celebrities,” “royals,” “politicians,” and “the super intellectual” — who “come from everywhere,” he says.

Citing Daniel 7, Rick reminds us that the “antichrist will be an outstanding orator, an intellectual genius, a military leader without parallel in human history, a shrewd, calculating, manipulating politician, and the ultimate religious charlatan.”

“If you look at the clientele in the Epstein files, it's all there. It's all there,” he declares.

“Do you really think these men with all this influence … need Epstein to go help them get dates? Are you kidding me? You think they have a problem getting dates with the wealth, the intellect, the celebrity, the power that they all have?” Rick asks.

“No — they're going after something that is crude; they're going after something that is depraved; they're going after underage girls for their jollies. That's wicked. That's evil.”

The level of depravity in Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring, he says, goes far beyond the typical temptation and sin we see in “a bachelor party that got out of hand” or even seeking out “adult women prostitutes.”

These are people who “want to sexually abuse a child,” he says, noting that this kind of wickedness has long been “an underlying part of paganism.”

“If you go to paganism, you find sexual lewdness. You find young boy and young girl prostitutes … and you find, ultimately, the sacrifice of the innocent child because there's nothing more wicked than that. And all of that we're seeing as these Epstein files come out,” says Rick.

This combination of unmitigated evil and powerful elites from all over the world is a sure sign that end times are drawing nearer, he says.

“When you look at Epstein's files and you look at what's going on with all these influential people, they represent the characteristics of the spirit of antichrist — not the person, because he's not been revealed yet, but the spirit of antichrist, putting together what antichrist is going to need.”

