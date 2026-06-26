Winning Mamdani-backed candidate is 'legitimately nuts': 'Apparently, all white women are ugly'

Democratic socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is quickly emerging as a major force in New York politics after going three-for-three in recent primary races with those three candidates taking out Democrat-establishment incumbents.

“We had a clean sweep for Mamdani, three candidates he endorsed in New York in the primaries,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere explains on "Stu and Dave Do America."

“These are taking out incumbents in big races, and Zohran Mamdani takes three crazy socialists and goes three for three,” he adds.

Those three candidates are Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, and Brad Lander.

However, these wins don’t come without risk — especially considering one of them seems to be "legitimately nuts."

“This is a risk for Mamdani in that, like, when you’re coming up, you’re rising in Democratic politics, you can either be the one who plays the game and goes along with everybody who’s got the job already and played this long game, or you can do what Mamdani did here,” Stu says, pointing out that politicians like AOC have tried this in the past.

“You go as far as you can and hope it works out. And so far for Mamdani, I don’t know if this is part of a Knicks hangover or what, but they love this guy,” he continues.

One of the Mamdani-endorsed winning candidates is Avila Chevalier, who is, like Mamdani, a democratic socialist.

“She’s legitimately nuts. She stormed out of a live interview when she was confronted with her old social media posts, which is I guess not a huge surprise considering what her old social media posts were,” Stu explains.

“I forgot to get napkins, so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me,” Avila Chevalier wrote in a now-deleted post on X in 2019.

“These are the people that they’re handpicking for these Democratic jobs,” Stu comments.

In another now-deleted post, she wrote that “black men” and “Arab men” both fetishize “ugly colonizer women.”

“Apparently, white women are all ugly,” Stu says.

“That reads a little jealous,” Dave adds.

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