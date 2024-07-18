3 takeaways from JD Vance’s RNC speech

JD Vance was certainly not a household name when Donald Trump formally declared the Ohio senator his running mate.

“He's pretty new on the scene to most of America,” says Stu Burguiere, noting that Vance has only “been in office for two years” and “doesn't have an awful lot of political experience.”

That said, Vance’s RNC speech was an opportunity to essentially introduce himself to America at large.

Here are Stu’s three biggest takeaways from Vance’s debut speech:

Communication

According to Stu, Vance is “a good communicator” and “a clean speaker ... very, very much like Vivek Ramaswamy, who never really has any stumbles.”

He “was able to hold the audience pretty well” — especially when “he was talking about his life.”

“He told a couple of great stories” about his fiery grandmother and his mother’s “ten years of sobriety,” which Stu says was “maybe the best moment of the speech."

Authenticity

Nikki Haley and Tim Scott’s speeches take on “that stilted politician tone,” says Stu, but “JD Vance does not have that problem.”

He gave “a very natural speech” and “it didn’t feel forced” or “politician-y,” and yet it was clear that “he knows policy."

Debates

In the event Vance finds himself in a debate, Stu has faith that his ability to parley with opponents will be “one of his strengths.”

“I’m really confident JD Vance is going to smoke Kamala Harris,” he says, which just might happen if Biden remains the Democratic nominee.

To hear more of Stu’s analysis, watch the clip below.

