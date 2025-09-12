‘Jesus loves all of you’: Charlie Kirk’s powerful message to OnlyFans creators

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk never shied away from speaking truth — especially in the most hostile environments.

And BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere recalls a clip of Kirk doing just that on the “Whatever Podcast,” where he was speaking to women who use platforms like OnlyFans to sell content of themselves in the middle of unsavory acts.

“Thank you guys for a respectful conversation, even though we see things very differently,” Kirk told the panel of diverse characters.

“For whatever it’s worth, if you’re engaged in the creation of that content, I think God has a better plan for you. I know that might sound preachy and not what you want to hear, but just maybe you’ll have an encounter with God, and Jesus loves all of you, and he can transform your life,” he said.

“He transformed my life. I’ve had a lot of problems in my life, a lot of problems, and Jesus solves everything. And every day is a new day, and it’s a hopeful, beautiful life ahead of you. And I know that might not be something you even believe, and you might think that all Christians hate you and your way of life and all those sorts of things,” he continued.

“I’m a pretty firm, believing, outspoken Christian, and God loves every single one of us. We’re all sinners, and Jesus died for us,” he added.

“You’ve definitely been the most respectful one that I’ve seen,” a woman on the panel interjected.

“Well, thank you. That’s very, very kind. And I can tell you, it’s not me. If it was me, I’d be yelling and screaming. It’s the Holy Spirit,” he responded.

“That’s a great moment,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments.

“He’s not yelling at them, as he was saying. He’s not, you know, freaking out on them. He’s basically sharing the truth with them and doing it in a calm and loving way,” journalist Billy Hallowell agrees, recalling an event Charlie used to host.

“He would bring thousands of people out, and it was not a political event. I went to one in April. He sat down and talked about evil with this pastor, and broke down theologically what evil looks like,” Hallowell tells Stu.

“I think he cared so much about other people that he wanted to bring them along,” he continues, adding, “and he used logic to do it.”

