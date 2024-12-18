Caught in a lie: Trump’s $15M triumph over ABC!

We all make mistakes, but unlike ABC News, it’s not usually to the tune of $15 million.

According to the settlement, ABC News will pay the millions as a charitable contribution to a “Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past.”

ABC will also pay $1 million in Trump’s attorney fees.

“They’ve lied about Trump so many times, for them to actually get caught in one of these lies, it just feels kind of nice. Makes you have a good, warm, holiday glow,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments, laughing, “ABC News is going to build the presidential library of Donald Trump.”

George Stephanopoulos and ABC News were also forced to issue statements of regret following Trump’s win as an editor’s note at the bottom of a March 10, 2024, online article, regarding comments made that prompted Trump to file the defamation suit.

The note reads, “ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s 'This Week' on March 10, 2024.”

“Now, to be very clear, up-front here, I have very strong feelings on the accusations from E. Jean Carroll. These are my own personal feelings,” Burguiere comments. “I don’t think this event occurred. This is my opinion, to the very litigious people out there who might be watching, but like, I don’t buy it at all.”

“But I am a little torn on this one, and I’ll tell you why,” he continues, noting that Stephanopoulos said in the interview with Nancy Mace that Trump was found “liable for rape.”

“In the mildest defense of George Stephanopoulos, that is basically what the court said. The court, I believe, incorrectly said that he did these things, and frankly, in many other circumstances, this would be rape,” Burguiere says.

“The judge is saying it’s the dictionary definition of the word ‘rape,’ and the fact that he made that mistake, is a mistake. Should he apologize for that mistake? I think yeah,” he continues, adding, “But is that really a $15 million mistake?”

