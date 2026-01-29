‘These are psychotic people’: Anti-ICE chaos unfolds in Minnesota as activists harass innocent civilians

The left has declared war on ICE, and the citizens of Minnesota appear to be taking this call to arms very seriously.

“This is a weird thing that’s been happening ... all across Minnesota where anybody who’s driving an SUV or staying in an Extended Suites America or Spring Hill Suites is just suspected of being an ICE member,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere explains.

“Like, if you have short hair and you’re white, you’re definitely an ICE to these people. And so, they’re going to come out and harass you. And I keep thinking there’s these families that are coming across the country like ‘Where can we stop? Well, stop at the Spring Hill Suites. It’s an hour ahead. We’ll get a good start on the drive tomorrow,’” he continues.

“They’re trying to get some sleep, and there’s idiots outside with their stupid whistles yelling at ICE members that probably left the state 48 hours before, but that’s just where we are at this point,” he adds.

There are even apps some Minnesotans are using in order to track who they believe might be ICE agents — which they are often wrong about.

“Not that it would be OK if they got the person right, but it just also shows, not only are they evil and just being a-holes about this, but they’re also wrong constantly. So, that’s just one of those things that goes along with it,” Stu says.

One woman recorded herself strategizing how to incapacitate ICE officers so they aren’t able to deport any illegal immigrants.

“Here is one crazy lady ... just openly strategizing on social media about how to commit massive crimes,” Stu comments, before playing a clip of the woman.

“The single ladies where these ICE guys are going have a chance to do something, you know, not without risk, but could help the cause, for sure. Get on Tinder, get on Hinge, find these guys. They’re around. They’re an ICE agent? Bring some Ex-Lax and put it in their drinks. Get them sick. You know, nobody’s going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them, get them off the street for the next day,” she said in a video posted to TikTok.

In another video, the same woman called for medical providers to grab syringes to inject the ICE agents with.

“There you go. What could possibly go wrong with scenarios like that?” Stu asks. “Just bring some needles, inject them with stuff.”

“These are psychotic people. My favorite part of that clip is how incredibly proud she is of thinking of these ideas,” he adds.

