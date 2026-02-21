Trans shooter epidemic unmasked? Poll uncovers potential link to ongoing attacks

In less than two weeks, two deadly shootings — both allegedly by transgender-identifying biological males. One was a school rampage in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, that killed eight people, and the other a targeted family attack during a youth hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where two of the alleged shooter’s family members were left dead.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere wonders if we’re dealing with a “trans shooter epidemic.”

“We’ve done this story ... over and over and over and over and over and over and over again,” he says.

It’s usually one of two scenarios, he says: “You have some person who's a crazy sort of leftist that winds up getting into the trans ideology world” and becomes “very defensive of it to a violent extent, like we saw with the Charlie Kirk situation," or “you have a situation where the person is just a crazy leftist and starts going out and killing people because of their mass confusion in their life.”

But what’s the root cause of this kind of violence?

On this episode of “Stu Does America,” Stu dives into a study that might provide some insight into that question.

“Obviously, all [transgender-identifying] people are not murdering others. We do, though, see a disproportionate amount of people who are involved in this ideology … that are involved in violent acts,” he says, citing trans-identifying biological female Audrey Hale, who killed six children and three adults at an elementary school in Nashville in March 2023, and Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, who was romantically involved with a transgender-identifying male.

Stu wonders why of all the “fancy letters” in the LGBTQIA2+ alphabet, it is transgender-identifying individuals who seem more prone to violence.

The answer may lie, at least partially, in how different sexual identities answer the question: “Is disagreement violence?”

Stu cites a study from PsychFORM, which examined how transgender-identifying respondents answered that question compared to gay-identifying respondents.

“About 15% to 18% of gay people say, ‘Yeah, you know, any disagreement, I see as violence.’ ... The number for trans people is 100%. 100% of trans people in this poll said that disagreement equals violence,” Stu exclaims.

The study also tested another question: “Is reasoned disagreement permissible?”

According to the chart, roughly 18% of gay-identifying respondents answered no, compared to over 90% of trans-identifying respondents.

“If you're looking for an explanation to understand what's going on in that realm when it comes to violence and trans people, look no farther than that chart,” says Stu.

