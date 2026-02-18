RFK Jr. enlists Mike Tyson to 'speak out against baked goods'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has teamed up with former boxer Mike Tyson to battle the proliferation of processed foods in America — but not everyone is thrilled with the Trump administration’s choice of role model.

“I had a sister that died from obesity. So when they heard my story, they used me for the commercial, and it was just me telling the truth. People shouldn’t be surprised to see because I’m one of the most healthiest people on the planet,” Tyson told Lara Trump, while sitting with Calley Means and RFK Jr. on Fox News.

“So they should think that I will want to be a participant in this, and I’m affected of course not only by my sister, but by my daughter and by my friends. You know, they just can’t stop picking up the food because the ultraprocessed food is a narcotic more than it is anything, a nutritionist,” Tyson added.

While BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere respects Tyson’s dedication to health, he’s not among those thrilled with the team up.

“Mike Tyson’s considerably older than me. The fact that he could even last in a ring for five minutes with a guy in his what, 20s or 30s, pretty freaking impressive to me. He’s in great shape,” Stu comments.

“But what I’m going to focus on a little bit more is the fact, the fact, that Mike Tyson is a convicted rapist. Mike Tyson is a convicted rapist. Not a guy who got #metoo-ed because people were like, ‘Hey, I think he did something wrong once. He made a bad joke,’” he continues. “No. Mike Tyson went through a trial, was convicted of rape, and then went to prison for rape.”

“Tyson really is a one of one when it comes to convicted rapists speaking out against baked goods. There’s really no other examples of this happening in our entire society, maybe worldwide, because ... we don’t typically use them later on to advertise products,” he says.

“They’re not typically government spokespeople for food movements,” he adds.

