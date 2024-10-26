Wokeness is 'locked into Democrat DNA'; dooms Kamala’s 2024 campaign

Americans are waking up, and the woke agenda is losing its hold on our great country — which might spell disaster for Kamala Harris’ flailing 2024 campaign.

“You kind of wonder why they go down this road, when we’re having this kind of big conversion in the United States, a United States that kind of took up the mantle of this woke revolution for a while and has now really started to reject it,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments.

The Economist has also recently published an article titled “America is becoming less woke,” which states through statistical analysis that woke opinions and practices are on the decline.

“It’s true,” Stu comments. “I think it’s something that we’ve all sort of felt over the past couple of years. You know, there was that crazy point where everyone seemed to have a DEI person in their company, and everything was woke all the time, and it does seem to have died down a little bit now.”

However, the Democrat Party seems to be delusionally holding on tight to its woke ideology.

“Is the Democratic Party right now just really out of step with what America is doing?” Stu asks. “We have these emotional reactions. The nation had one after George Floyd, but eventually, sober reality comes back, and all of a sudden you’re like wait a minute, what did we change about our society?”

“Here in America, the Democrats took that George Floyd era and locked it into their DNA, and now they are the arbiters of all that is woke and all that is right to say. They embrace stuff like radical racial ideology from CRT and DEI and Ibraham X. Kendi and all the people that you know, all the names that you know, they embraced that. They embraced it hard-core,” he continues, adding, “And America didn’t.”

The Democrat Party has attempted to rectify this with campaign ads like its “man enough” ad, which featured a slew of men saying they are “man enough” to support women who want to make their own decisions about their bodies or run for president.

“I still look at that and I can’t believe it’s real,” Stu comments. “You watch that and you realize exactly what’s happened with our country and what’s happened with the Democratic Party. Why is this failing so bad?”

