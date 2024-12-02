YOU are in charge of your health— NOT the government

The “Make America Healthy Again” spin on Trump’s original slogan has undoubtedly stolen the hearts of health-minded Americans everywhere, but Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” isn’t completely sold.

“I think most people really like that idea,” he says. “We are going down a road, we’re not necessarily the healthiest people. Obesity is through the roof. There are a lot of long-term diseases out there. And so you have to kind of look at this and say, ‘Well, you know, how can we solve these problems?’”

Burguiere, who admits that he has just eaten Cheez-Its himself and gave his son Welch’s fruit snacks, doesn’t believe he’ll “make it in the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ world.”

“I can’t survive in that world, I have too much processed food,” he says, noting that healthy food isn’t the only thing RFK Jr. would be overseeing. “There are a lot of really important decisions being made by the HHS secretary as it relates to something like abortion.”

“If you’re a pro-life person, a lot of those funding decisions, the ease of being able to get chemical abortion pills mailed to you, those are all decisions that were at the HHS level. When Donald Trump was president the first time, he made decisions to restrict those efforts for abortion. Will RFK Jr. do the same thing?” Burguiere asks.

RFK Jr. has also critiqued products like Banana Boat sunscreen for children, which Burguiere isn’t quite on board with either.

“I’m going to go out on a limb here and say you should put sunscreen on your kids when they’re out in the sun. That’s just my opinion. Again, I might be out of the mainstream now,” he explains.

“So many people live in a constant state of fear trying to avoid every ingredient,” he continues. “Relax, live a little, enjoy your life. Indulge occasionally, like on Thanksgiving. Outside of really limited exceptions like allergies, you’re a pretty resilient creature. You can eat fun things and you can be perfectly fine.”

“I’m a conservative. I want smaller government. I don’t want Michael Bloomberg telling me what size soda I can drink, I don’t want Michelle Obama telling me when to move, and I don’t want RFK Jr. micromanaging my micronutrients,” he adds.

