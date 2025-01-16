America’s dumbest senator award goes to …

On Tuesday, Trump’s defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, an Army veteran and former Fox News host, was excoriated by Congress in a hearing that was anticipated to be contentious. A sexual assault allegation from 2017, which resulted in no criminal charges, as well as allegations of alcoholism, all of which were reported by anonymous sources, were expected to be used as ammunition against the former Army National Guard officer by his congressional naysayers.

And they were.

Among the most vicious of his detractors was Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono (D).

“She’s America’s dumbest senator,” says Glenn Beck’s co-host, Stu Burguiere.

Glenn agrees and plays a clip from the hearing as proof.

In the clip, Hirono asks Hegseth if he would “use our military to take over Greenland or an ally of Denmark.”

Hegseth’s response was solid: “Senator, one of the things that President Trump is so good at is never strategically tipping his hand, and so I would never in this public forum give one way or another direct orders the president would give me in any context.”

Hirono, in typical Democrat fashion, interrupted him, saying, “That sounds to me that you were contemplating carrying out such an order to basically invade Greenland.”

Glenn and Stu can’t help but laugh at Hirono’s stupidity.

“I don't think there's any chance we just invade Greenland,” says Stu.

“Of course not,” agrees Glenn.

On the other hand, “Trump, in a way, always tips his hand,” Stu offers. “He does want Greenland. … He’s told us about it for years,” but “when it comes to specific things he’s willing to do and not willing to do in a negotiation, he’ll suggest a bunch of stuff, but you don’t know what’s real. That’s why he’s a good negotiator.”

“I don't think there's any chance [the U.S. will invade Greenland]; there's some doubt even in my mind that we might do it, and that's why [Trump’s negotiation style] works,” he laughs.

