Appalling: Biden APOLOGIZES for calling Laken Riley's alleged murderer 'illegal'

While President Biden called the 22-year-old student who was murdered on the University of Georgia campus “Lincoln” instead of Laken, he correctly called her murderer an illegal immigrant.

But he’s not apologizing for calling her the wrong name. Instead, he’s apologizing to the illegal immigrant who murdered her for calling him “an illegal.”

“I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal;’ it’s ‘undocumented,’” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC.

“When I spoke about the difference between Trump and me,” he continued, “one of the things I talked about in the border was that the way he talks about ‘vermin,’ the way he talks about these people ‘polluting the blood’ — I talked about what I’m not going to do, what I won’t do, I’m not going to treat any of these people with disrespect.”

When asked whether he regretted using the word “illegal,” Biden answered with a resounding “yes.”

“Obviously, in reality, no one cares about whether or not he said it was ‘illegal,’ the fact that he didn’t know the name was a bigger situation,” Stu Burguiere tells Glenn Beck.

Glenn agrees.

“He’s apologizing that he used the word ‘illegal’ for somebody who is here illegally, and didn’t apologize for his role in allowing this guy to be here,” Glenn says.

“There’s absolutely no reason to import people who are criminals into this country so they can do crime,” he continues, “and you, Mr. President, you, Mayorkas, and everybody else involved who has been pushing these policies — their blood is on your hands.”

“And there’s a lot of blood on your hands,” he adds.

