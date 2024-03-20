Are drags shows behind United Airlines' malfunctioning Boeing planes?

While Boeing planes continue to malfunction and fall apart mid-air, media outlets like Wired are insisting that noticing this alarming trend is just playing into a “far-right” conspiracy theory.

However, these “far-right” theories are grounded in a very real issue: DEI. It appears that the airplane manufacturer is placing diversity, equity, and inclusion above skills and safety.

Some right-wing influencers have gone as far as claiming it’s being done on purpose, but Glenn Beck doesn’t fall into that category.

“I don’t think it’s being done intentionally by Boeing,” Glenn says, acknowledging “this is a direct result of DEI.”

Stu Burguiere is in agreement.

“Go back to old school advertising,” Stu says. “You’d hear companies say stuff like, ‘We are obsessed with quality,’ ‘All we think about every day is how to make your experience better.’”

“Now their commercials are, ‘We never think about the product! All we think about is how many vaginas we have employed,’” he continues, adding, “It’s pretty freaking natural to think maybe quality isn’t their main focus.”

Many of the failing planes have malfunctioned under United Airlines' watch, and it just so happens their CEO has recently come under fire for a video of him performing as a drag queen.

“Isn’t it interesting that when you have the CEO of United come out in a dress and is like, ‘We’re doing transgender strip shows all the time, and pilots, and stewardesses, the mechanics, they love it,’” Glenn says, adding, “He seems to be so focused on drag shows and DEI.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.