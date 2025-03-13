ATF whistleblower reveals where cartel weapons really come from

The Mexican government is suing U.S. gun manufacturers, claiming that they’re designing, marketing, and distributing firearms in ways that facilitate illegal trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border, fueling cartel violence. Mexico is seeking $10 billion in damages, alleging that 70%-90% of guns recovered at Mexican crime scenes come from the U.S.

Could it be true?

Former ATF agent and author of “The Unarmed Truth” John Dodson tells Glenn Beck it’s all a bunch of lies.

“The only way you can successfully trace a firearm is if it has a U.S. nexus. It was either manufactured here or imported into the U.S. at some point. Either way, it's stamped manufactured in the U.S. or imported in the U.S. by the company that did so,” he explains.

“So to say that all the prime guns successfully traced in Mexico are U.S.-source firearms is kind of a rigged ball game, because the only ones we can successfully trace are U.S.-source firearms anyway. … So the numbers are skewed from the very beginning,” he adds.

Further, they “are not discounting those [guns] that were purchased directly by the Mexican government.”

Dodson, who worked on the border in firearms trafficking for 12 years, says that every year when he ran the data, “70%-75% of the crime guns recovered in Mexico” were “direct purchases by the Mexican government,” which “are considered U.S.-source.”

The ATF, he explains, “doesn't take those [purchases] out of the numbers when they speak to Congress or when they release the information. They count them all as U.S.-source firearms, and so the American civilian firearms market is left holding the bag and blamed for the cartel violence in Mexico.”

“So Mexico is buying [guns] from us, and I assume that those guns are supposed to go to the Mexican government to fight cartels. Are these guns going into the hands of the cartels?” Glenn asks.

“Yes, 100%,” says Dodson.

But it gets even more ironic.

Most of the money the Mexican government uses to purchase these U.S.-source guns comes from the U.S.

“The Mexican government says, ‘Well, we need help fighting the cartels,’ so we give them money to purchase equipment and weapons; they buy these weapons directly from manufacturers,” but then half of those purchased are “diverted into the black market,” where they end up in the hands of cartel members.

The Mexican government then recovers those weapons at crime scenes and turns around and blames U.S. gun manufacturers, even though the government made the original purchase with U.S. dollars.

“Do we have the serial numbers to prove that they were purchased by the Mexican federal government?” asks Glenn.

“100%,” says Dodson.

“Is this because the Mexican government is the drug cartel? The Mexican government is afraid of the drug cartel? Who's really in charge of pushing the government to sue our gun manufacturers?” Glenn asks.

To hear Dodson’s answer, watch the clip above.

