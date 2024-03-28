Biden’s internet crackdown is far worse than you think

Our government believes the people of America suffer from an “information disorder” — and Biden claims to have a cure.

That cure comes in the form of the worst censorship America has seen yet, and the definition of “information disorder” is absolutely disturbing.

“A condition in which truth and facts coexist in a milieu of misinformation and disinformation, conspiracy theories, lies, propaganda, and half-truth,” Glenn Beck reads.

In the important case Murthy v. Missouri that’s currently before the Supreme Court, the Biden administration is demonstrating what their cure for this is, which is basically just pressuring social media companies to censor views that the White House objects to.

The pro-speech plaintiffs are disturbed that our government has colluded with these social media platforms to censor speech on topics like COVID origins, masks, vaccines, lockdowns, the Hunter Biden laptop, climate change, mail-in voting, and election integrity.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judges concluded that the Biden administration violated the First Amendment by meddling with what should be content moderation decisions by private companies, but the Biden administration appealed the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

Glenn is not pleased.

“They’re everywhere now, making new rules and regulations on what can and cannot be said, and they’re doing it with the private sector, a partnership that used to be called in old school speak, ‘facism,’” Glenn Beck says.

