CENSORED: Glenn’s interview with UK journalist Tommy Robinson targeted by YouTube

A couple of weeks ago, Glenn Beck had British independent journalist Tommy Robinson on the show. Of course, if you look up Robinson online, he’s not referred to as an independent journalist but rather as an “anti-Islam campaigner” and a “far-right extremist.”

Why such nasty descriptors?

Because Robinson has committed the unforgivable crime of using his so-called freedom of speech to call out a radical leftist government — specifically on the issue of illegal immigration.

When a 17-year-old, who some falsely believed was a Muslim immigrant, stabbed three young girls in the U.K., riots broke out across the nation, and Robinson, due to his outspokenness regarding the U.K.’s crisis at the border, was largely blamed for igniting the conflagration.

And now Glenn is apparently in the crosshairs for merely interviewing Robinson, as his interview with Robinson has been censored.

“YouTube has taken away some of our freedoms ... because we dared to have a newsmaker on,” he says.

Playing a clip of the interview, Glenn proves that Tommy has actually spoken out against the violence that British officials have pinned on him.

When Glenn asked Tommy if he was “calling for the rioting, the burning of buildings, and the bricks through windows,” Robinson responded:

“I made a video, and I've cut together all the things I've said: 'Do not be violent. You're a moron if you're burning things. Put the bricks down. You're ruining everything.' I have appealed for calm, peace, and love from the start of this, but the truth doesn't matter because my name is banned from Facebook; my name is banned from Instagram; I'm banned from TikTok. So they can tell the public whatever they want, and they're currently saying that I am the instigator of all this violence.”

According to Glenn, the reason the interview has been censored is because “YouTube is taking their marching orders from the European Union.”

“We now all have to comply with Europe’s standards,” despite the fact that YouTube is an American company.

The message Glenn received from YouTube following the censoring of the video stated: “YouTube doesn’t allow hate speech, and in some cases, content that is potentially controversial or offensive. It may remain up, but with some features disabled.”

Not only can you not share the video, read the comments, or make a comment, but the video itself cannot be accessed via the Blaze Media article that addressed the interview .

“This is a digital ghetto,” Glenn condemns. “YouTube, telling the truth is not inciting violence. Telling the truth is not controversial, and if it’s offensive, get over it.”

To see the rest of his scathing commentary, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream. For a limited time when you use code FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT you'll get $30 off your first year of BlazeTV+.