Why it's GOOD people celebrating Charlie Kirk's death got FIRED

There’s a big difference between firing a teacher for believing children shouldn’t undergo transgender surgery and firing a teacher for publicly dancing on the grave of a beloved family man like Charlie Kirk.

And Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck knows why.

“Is every speech controversy the same?” Glenn asks, before answering himself.

“The answer to that is clearly no. I mean, we’ve seen teachers and pastors and doctors and ordinary citizens lose their jobs now just for saying they don’t believe children under 18 should undergo transgender surgeries,” he says.

“Now, on the other hand, you have Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And we’ve seen teachers and professors go online and celebrate, not criticize, not argue policy, but celebrate that someone was murdered,” he says, noting that some of them have even said it's “not a tragedy, it’s a victory.”

And this, Glenn argues, is far different than just debating whether or not children should be given transgender surgeries before they turn 18.

“To say Charlie Kirk’s assassination is a good thing, that’s not debate. That’s not even an idea. That’s rejoicing in violence. It’s glorifying death. There’s no place in civil society for that kind of stuff. There’s not. And it’s a difference that actually matters,” Glenn says.

“When a teacher says, ‘I’m glad Charlie Kirk is dead.’ Is that cancel culture if they’re fired? Or is that just society saying, you know, ‘I don’t think I can trust my kid to that guy or that woman. That’s not an enlightening mind. Somebody who delights in political murder, I don’t want them around my children,’” he continues.

“Scripture weighs in here, too,” he says, quoting, “‘Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh.’”



“Matthew,” he asks, “What does it reveal about the heart of a teacher who celebrates assassination?”

