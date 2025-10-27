Glenn Beck took the NEW American citizenship test. Was it as HARD as they say?

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has rolled out a new citizenship test that is now being criticized as too difficult for immigrants to pass — with some saying the difficulty may deter those looking for legal citizenship.

Applicants will be asked 20 questions out of a pool of 128 questions and must get 12 correct to pass.

The Washington Post compiled a 10-question quiz based on the newly revamped test, and Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck decided to test it out.

“Who wrote the Declaration of Independence,” the first question reads, with a multiple choice set of potential answers including "A) Benjamin Franklin, B) John Adams, C) Thomas Jefferson," and "D) George Washington."

“It’s multiple choice?” Glenn asks, shocked, before answering firmly, “Thomas Jefferson.”

The second question is “Name a power that is only for the federal government,” which Glenn again gets right. The answers provided were “A) Print paper money, B) Declare war, C) Make treaties, or D) All of the above.” The answer was D).

The third question is “What amendment says all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are U.S. citizens,” which Glenn also gets correct as the 14th Amendment.

The rest of the questions — “The American Revolution had many important events, name one”; “Why were 'The Federalist Papers' important?”; “James Madison is famous for many things, name one”; “When did all women get the right to vote?”; “Why did the United States enter the Persian Gulf War?”; “Name one example of an American innovation”; and “What is Memorial Day?” — were fairly simple, though a couple of them had Glenn and BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere slightly stumped.

“When did all women get the right to vote” had two answers in the multiple choice that Stu admits he had to guess on, as their right to vote was voted on in 1919 but wasn’t passed until 1920.

“This is a trick question,” Glenn says. “Cause I think the vote happened in 1919 or at least it started ... but I think it finalized in 1920.”

“I would’ve guessed 1920, but I will be honest with you, total guess,” Stu agrees, guessing right.

“This is the type of thing, like what does this have to do with citizenship?” he asks.

“Why are the dates the important thing? It’s the story. It’s what’s behind the story. The range of dates in a 12-year period to me makes no difference,” he adds.

