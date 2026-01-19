Clintons defy Epstein subpoenas — but Glenn Beck says DON’T jail them. Here’s his shocking reason why.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton refused to appear after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed them for closed-door depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein and the federal government's handling of his crimes. The slippery duo even sent letters to Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) in advance of their scheduled dates, calling the subpoenas invalid and nothing more than political retribution.

Now the committee is seeking to hold both Clintons in contempt of Congress, which could result in jail time if they’re found guilty.

Many conservatives are elated at the prospect of seeing Washington’s most scandal-laden couple behind bars, but Glenn Beck says jailing the Clintons for this particular crime would be a huge mistake.

He equates incarcerating the Clintons over contempt of Congress to giving an arsonist a book of matches.

“We now have all of these scandals, all of these NGOs making all kinds of money on your tax dollars, funding the destruction of America as we know it. We're all in bed with giant corporations and the WEF — the Clinton Foundation is all lined up in it,” he says.

This insidious network is behind all the violent anti-ICE protests, the death-to-America-style riots, and the push for socialism that is destroying the country from the inside. But all the while, these elites have been quietly building an elite-controlled system that will be implemented when the old system has been successfully burned to the ground.

The Clintons, Glenn explains, have their finger on the red button that could set off chaos like we have never seen before and usher in the Great Reset he has been warning about for years. To tempt them to push it — especially at a time when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) is hinting at civil war — is insane.

It’s not that prosecuting and jailing the Clintons are completely off the table, but to use your ace card on the Epstein case, which Glenn insists will never go anywhere, is stupid.

“Are we going to find out what really happened with Epstein? I don't think so — ever. Why? Because all of the evidence has been in the hands of the Republicans and the Democrats and the Republicans and the Democrats over and over and over again for years. … [The evidence] has all been destroyed. It's all gone,” he says.

It’s no secret — even to the Democrats — that the Clintons “are very bad people. … They have spooked everybody because they're so good at being very bad people. Even the people in the press who used to be for them are now just so scared of them,” Glenn continues.

“You don't try to kill the king unless you can kill the king. You don't try to take out the Clintons and wound them, because they'll kill you. And I don't mean that literally. Or do I?” he winks.

If you really want to take out the Clinton empire, “you better come prepared with the goods,” and unfortunately, to the utter dismay of all, the Epstein case isn’t the “goods” we were told it was.

Even so, there are plenty of “goods” on the Clintons, says Glenn. “We have it all,” he says, referring to the long list of documented scandals the Clintons have been central in.

While Glenn would “love” to see Bill and Hillary perp-walked for committing the same crime that landed former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro behind bars, he knows that it would only cause more chaos in America’s streets.

“Remember, they're the arsonist. You don't want to hand them matches. And it's not because they're above the law, not because they're untouchable, but because this specific path leads to nowhere good. You don't have anything on them. And they will use it for all that it is worth,” he warns.

To hear more of Glenn’s commentary, watch the video above.

