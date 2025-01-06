REVEALED: The deep state's sabotage plan that Trump NEEDS to defeat

If you look up the “deep state,” you’ll find that it’s still labeled as a political conspiracy theory.

“What deep state? How dare you say there's a deep state!” mocks Glenn Beck, mimicking the mainstream media and certain government officials, who have repeatedly denied the existence of such a nefarious network.

But now a Democrat from North Carolina is advocating for the creation of a deep state to fight Trump in his second term.

Glenn plays a clip of Congressman Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.), who he calls “the moron from North Carolina,” arguing that Democrats need to form the U.S. version of Britain’s shadow government to oppose Trump.

“As Democrats, we simply failed to convince the American people we have better ideas to solve their problems, but we do. Now, we need to dust ourselves off and get ready to fight,” Nickel began. “We can't let Donald Trump's extreme MAGA agenda go unanswered or unopposed. Zone defense isn't going to work. We're going to have to go man-on-man, so here's an idea for how to organize our opposition: We need to borrow from our British friends and appoint a shadow cabinet to fight back against the worst abuses of a second Trump administration.”

“What he's proposing here out in the open on the official record would be the American version of the U.K.'s shadow cabinet by naming the top-down elected agents that secretly will run our country through the administrative deep state because they lost because they couldn't convince you that those were good ideas but they know better,” explains Glenn.

Except — Nickel’s proposal is “already being done,” which is why “things never change no matter how you vote,” he adds, noting that many people are probably angry at Nickel for “[saying] the quiet part out loud.”

Glenn points to how the deep state is currently doing everything in its power to sabotage Trump before he takes office.

“Last month Sen. Mike Lee posted on X how the top down was trying to pre-sabotage Trump's presidency. It included a full-year resolution that would prevent Trump from cutting programs from the Biden administration, more Ukraine funding and extension authority,” “a farm bill that has a five-year extension so no one like RFK Jr. could do anything to any of our food, and tons of other things that will neuter the administration before it can get a chance to make a single change,” he says.

On top of that, certain governors are preparing to oppose Trump in every way possible.

“Gavin Newsom opened a special session in California to get ready to fund the resistance to Donald Trump,” says Glenn.

Further, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, as well as governors of other states are vowing to resist Trump’s mass deportations efforts.

“Blue states are about to go full-on resistance,” says Glenn.

To hear Glenn’s full breakdown of the deep state’s sabotage plan, watch the clip above.

