Is Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ priming us for real disclosure? Glenn Beck drops his chilling take after opening night

Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated alien movie “Disclosure Day” hit theaters last Friday. In the weeks leading up to its premiere, a circulating theory — fueled by the government’s ongoing UFO file declassifications — suggested Spielberg collaborated with the government to prepare the public for real alien disclosure.

Glenn Beck saw it on opening night, and he says it’s definitely “worth seeing.”

But could it actually be predictive programming?

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn shares his raw thoughts on what “Disclosure Day” really means.

Glenn isn’t ready to dismiss the theory that “Disclosure Day” is predictive programming — entertainment designed to plant ideas so that future real-world events feel familiar and less shocking.

“The Department of War and the CIA have had an official entertainment liaison office for decades,” he says.

“They are brought in to help shape stories, and it's not a shadowy conspiracy ... [Hollywood is] given jets and bases and technical advisers for their movies, and in exchange, they shape the stories for the government, and this is documented policy.”

However, there’s another framework worth considering: George Gerbner’s cultivation theory.

Gerbner’s theory argues that long-term, heavy exposure to media gradually "cultivates" or shapes people's perceptions of reality, making them believe the world is more like what they see on screen than it actually is.

Glenn points out that heavy media consumption is one of the modern era’s defining characteristics, as people are “scrolling and staring and consuming media” essentially “eight hours every day.”

“[Gerbner’s] research shows that heavy viewers develop mean world syndrome where everything is a danger. They overestimate the danger, crime, threats. They become more fearful, more dependent, and more open to strong-man measures,” he explains.

What if “Disclosure Day” isn’t preparing us for real aliens but rather attempting to scare people into submitting to future government mandates?

The most critical question, Glenn insists, is: “Who profits from the fear?”

“We've been seeing a steady drum beat of disclosure that is happening. I don't know what's real and what's not,” Glenn confesses.

But he does know one thing: “A government who has been denying [aliens] for decades suddenly decides to open the door?”

“Why? And who profits from fear?” he asks.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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