Gina Carano just got one step closer to WINNING against Disney

Almost no one sues Disney and wins. That is, until now.

Actress Gina Carano has joined former ESPN host Sage Steele in winning a major victory against the media company after a discovery motion has been granted in the former “Mandalorian” star’s wrongful termination suit.

According to Glenn Beck, Walt Disney created “the nastiest attorney firm in the history of the world.”

“I don’t think there’s any corporation that is more nasty than the Disney Corporation,” he explains on “The Glenn Beck Program,” adding, “The last time I saw somebody win was Sage Steele. That’s two women that have beaten Disney. I think that’s remarkable.”

And Steele agrees.

“I’m so happy for Gina, it’s not over yet, but this is a major battle that she won,” Steele tells Glenn. “Disney’s delay tactics have just been ongoing, and they lost that too a couple of months ago when they were trying to get the lawsuit thrown out all together and the judge said, ‘Let’s go, quit procrastinating.’”

“And so this is massive, because when you look at how they’ve paid other stars on these projects, Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson,” she continues, “basically this is about Disney trying to hide what they’ve been paying those people this whole time, while allowing them to go off on social media.”

Pascal himself has compared Donald Trump to Hitler — while Carano’s fatal mistake was posting a meme.

“And that’s fine to do on your social media, but Gina Carano gets fired,” Steele says. “So now that they have to reveal these financial records, this goes to show what Gina would have made had they not wrongly terminated her, and that is a major, major victory.”

