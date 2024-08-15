Democrats ORWELLIAN response to Trump's interview with Elon Musk shows they're TERRIFIED

Elon Musk's live interview with former President Donald Trump caused leftists around the world to panic.

Not only did media reports ignore Musk’s claim of a DDoS attack, but they instead mocked X over the “technical problems” at the beginning of the interview.

A European Union official then threatened X with more lawsuits if he didn’t censor Trump, and U.S. journalists as well as the White House suggested that Musk should face consequences for spreading “misinformation.”

“As a very large online platform, you have the legal obligation to ensure X’s compliance with EU laws, and in particular the Digital Services Act in the EU,” the official wrote in a letter to Musk.

These critics of Musk’s interview are either blissfully unaware that the tech billionaire invited Kamala Harris to do a similar interview — or they simply don’t care. Harris declined the opportunity.

Glenn Beck is horrified, calling the response “V for Vendetta, or 1984 kind of stuff.”

“They’re saying that he should not be running this interview because it’s too risky. Now, let me ask you something, America, when has speech become too risky? What was it Donald Trump said yesterday that was so scary,” Glenn says.

“These people are trying to shut down your access to any other point of view. You’ll notice they don’t say anything when Democrats say elections are stolen and the Republicans are going to steal this one now,” he continues.

While Trump had alluded to election fraud, he was discussing it in the context of using paper ballots, which help greatly to prevent election fraud.

“This is absolutely unrecognizable to me in the West. It is making Saudi Arabia look like a kind of open place,” Glenn adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.