Glenn Beck: 'We are being silenced' ahead of the 2024 election

As the 2024 election looms closer, Glenn Beck can’t help but notice that his page is being throttled.

And he doesn’t think it’s an accident.

“Just three months ago I had 95 million impressions every month, 65 million views,” he says. “Now we have about 60 million impressions and 12 million views.”

“There is nothing that we’ve done differently. Now, unless America is just bored to snot with me, which I completely accept that is a real possibility, we are being silenced. And it’s not just us; it is everybody who has a different opinion from this administration.”

This is called “electioneering,” and Glenn believes it’s “gravely disturbing.”

“They’re doing this to TheBlaze, they’re doing this to the Daily Wire, they’re doing this to everybody,” he says. “And so, you’re going to see less and less from us and our opinions, and it’s really a very dangerous thing because we are now entering a very dangerous time.”

“I’m going to be real honest with you too. I see a time that I’m not going to be able to talk to you about what’s really going on. If you don’t know by then, you probably won’t know. But we’re going to have to stay in contact some way or another,” he continues.

And Glenn has a plan to do just that.

“I have been working on several programs that we are going to try, and tonight is a program based on history,” he explains.

Glenn also has $80-$90 million worth of documents and other artifacts in a vault, and he plans on telling the stories behind them.

“I’m not talking politics; I’m just telling you the truth of history, and tonight is the first one,” he says.

