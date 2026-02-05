Elon Musk marries SpaceX to xAI — Glenn Beck warns: Earth’s skies are about to change forever

On Monday, February 2, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX had officially acquired xAI in an all-stock deal. The move combines SpaceX’s rockets and Starlink satellite network with xAI’s artificial intelligence technology, creating what Musk calls “one of the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engines on (and off) Earth.” Valued at a staggering $1.25 trillion, it’s the largest private company to ever exist.

In other words, rockets just married artificial intelligence in a super-union that the world can’t even begin to fathom.

Most normies are shrugging off the news as just another leap in an ever-evolving technosphere, but Glenn Beck says our skies are about to change forever.

This merger, he explains, actualizes Musk’s wild dream of launching a million satellites into space, which SpaceX first proposed to regulators in late January this year. Except these satellites won’t be typical Starlink comms; they’ll be a gargantuan network of orbiting supercomputers, drastically expanding the cloud and AI processing capabilities.

This is far bigger than most people realize, Glenn says.

“To give you some idea, right now humanity has roughly 14,000 active satellites operating and orbiting Earth, OK? That’s every nation. That’s every military. That’s every weather system, every GPS signal, every communications platform humanity has ever put into space,” he says.

“Even if only a fraction of that number is ever launched, this is not an expansion of what exists today. This is a complete redesign of space around Earth. This is a replacement of the scale itself.”

While the plan is all about cutting-edge technology, Glenn says it’s more about history repeating itself. In 1800s America, power, he explains, was determined by “who controlled the rivers and then later who controlled the railroads.”

That same power dynamic is at play today — “except the frontier is not land; it’s the sky.” And Elon Musk is doing exactly what the 19th century’s captains of industry did by staking his claim through building.

Like land, which is limited, “there are only so many usable altitudes” in low Earth orbit, Glenn says.

“You place tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of objects into those corridors, you’re no longer participating in space. You’re designing and structuring it.”

What Musk is set to do through the merging of SpaceX and xAI is the equivalent of “one company building every road, every bridge, every highway and [saying], ‘Everybody else can use them, but we built them first,”’ Glenn analogizes.

“Control doesn’t require ownership; it requires scale, and that is what Elon Musk is very good at,” he says.

Why does this matter to the average Joe?

“Because for the first time in history, a private company is positioned to shape the planetary structure ... faster than governments, cheaper than any nation, with replacement cycles measured in months, not decades,” Glenn answers.

“The sky itself [is] becoming managed infrastructure,” and history tells us that whoever is the first to build in a new domain gains a monopoly on it.

These kinds of pioneers “don’t just win,” Glenn says. “They set the rules that everybody else spends decades trying to renegotiate.”

“Every great power shift in history looks small right up until the time it doesn’t. And by the time most people look up, the frontier is already gone.”

Our skies remain a frontier for now, but as soon as Musk’s satellites start going up in droves, we’ll know that the frontier has already been claimed — and the rules are being written by one man.

“When you go out at night, you’re going to see a different sky,” Glenn says.

