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Glenn and Pat respond to ayatollah rumor: 'There's no gay people in Iran, right?'
March 20, 2026
Donald Trump was reportedly just as caught off guard by claims about Mojtaba Khamenei as Glenn Beck and Pat Gray are.
President Trump was reportedly stunned to find out that the new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, may be gay.
According to sources, Trump was so shocked upon hearing the information that he even laughed when he was briefed on the development.
And Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck’s reaction isn’t much different.
“Did you see that the ayatollah’s son might be gay?” Glenn asks BlazeTV host Pat Gray on “The Glenn Beck Program.”
“Yes,” Gray answers, adding, “Which is impossible of course, because there’s no gay people in Iran, right?”
And according to former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Gray is right.
“In Iran, we don’t have homosexuals,” Ahmadinejad claimed in 2007, as homosexual conduct is illegal in Iran.
“He’s not apparently really a devout Muslim, because he’s [allegedly] having sex with men, apparently,” Glenn says.
“And that might be why his dad wasn’t that excited about him taking over,” Gray chimes in, adding, “Because he’s gay.”
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