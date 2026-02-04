Glenn Beck explains why his name popped up in latest Epstein drop

On January 30, the U.S. Department of Justice published over 3 million additional pages of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This new drop contains information from various investigations, including Epstein’s cases in Florida and New York, Ghislaine Maxwell’s case, probes into Epstein’s death, and FBI investigations, among others.

Despite the massive volume of documents and numerous shocking allegations, there were no game-changing revelations that would perhaps lead to fresh accountability for big names.

Glenn Beck, however, says there was one stunning disclosure: His name is in the Epstein files.

“I want to read exactly what it says,” Glenn begins, displaying the official document containing the email where his name is mentioned.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2009, a woman named Alice Jacobs sent Jeffery Epstein the following email:

I just googled where I’m headed right now to meet some old friends and it just occurred to me that a new friend and fellow eccentric is right around the corner from where I’m visiting. I might be able to stop and say hello if you’re around later this afternoon. Would be quick visit but would be a welcome respite from the fox news/glenn beck disciples I am visiting today. They are lovely aside from their politics.

“I don’t know what that means, but this is the best way to be in the Jeffery Epstein [files], where Jeffrey and his friends are like, ‘I hate Glenn Beck, and I don’t like people who like Glenn Beck.’ Yes, so I am proudly in the Epstein files,” Glenn laughs.

In regard to the file dump, he expresses disappointment — albeit expected disappointment — that yet again, there’s nothing that directly implicates anyone.

“It’s exactly what I thought it would be. I think this thing has been picked through so many times that you’re not going to see anything new in the Epstein files,” he says.

The only thing the files really do is confirm that elites are more often than not “dirtbags.”

“There is an evil in our system, and it revolves around really dark sex stuff,” Glenn says.

Tragically, as of now, it appears there’s no way to legally challenge this insidious elitist network.

The best thing we can do, Glenn says, is “keep our eye on [the Epstein case]” without forgetting that there are other national issues that demand our attention — the violent anti-ICE movement in Minnesota, the socialist collapse of New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the ongoing power outages in Nashville, Tennessee.

But even these issues aren’t the most critical. The biggest impact we can make is at the micro level — first with our “family” and second with local politics.

“[Donald Trump] is dismantling this global system, and he’s putting it back local, as local as we care to take it,” Glenn says. “It’ll just come back to the United States government, which I don’t think is a good idea — unless we start taking our communities and our states back the right way.”

