Glenn Beck exposes commie Mamdani's 'free' day-care scam: $36K per kid — 55% more than private — and the socialist trap coming

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ran on the pledge to provide free universal child care, and now that promise is coming to fruition starting this fall with the K-2 program.

Except ... it’s more expensive than private day care, costing approximately $36,500 per child.

“That's $13,000 more per child than the private market! Let me repeat that. [The] program designed to make child care less expensive and cheaper is 55% more expensive than the system that already exists,” scoffs Glenn Beck.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn debunks the socialist promise of “free," predicting that Mamdani's day-care debacle will dissolve in three stages.

“You can almost explain every socialist program in three steps,” he says.

“Step one, you got to declare something a right. Housing is a right. Health care is a right. Child care is a right ... because once you declare it a right, you never talk about the cost again. You talk about morality.”

Anyone who dares question the numbers — like why jump from $23,000 for private child care to $36,000 per child — "instantly becomes a villain," he says.

“The second step is they promise you that it'll only cost the rich ... the millionaires — the people who aren't paying their fair share of taxes,” Glenn continues.

“Here's the problem. Millionaires, unlike most people, are very mobile, OK? They don't like something? They move.”

He brings up the mass exodus of wealthy people in France after the president implemented the wealth tax in 1982 to fund a bunch of "free" programs for lower socioeconomic classes.

“When [the rich] leave, what happens? The tax base collapses,” says Glenn.

He explains that socialists sell “tax the rich” initiatives by promising voters it will only hit the “top 10%,” but once that top 10% flees, the socioeconomic class right below them slides into the crosshairs and starts shouldering those same punishing taxes.

This pattern of exodus and replacement continues, eventually bringing about the final step: “The system becomes unsustainable.”

“Here's why it breaks,” says Glenn. “Because the government, Marxism, socialists, they don't respond to signals — the market signals. ... They respond to political incentives, so who cares if it’s $36,000 over [$23,000]?”

“When [socialism] doesn't work, they know all they have to do is just find a way to convince you that somebody else is screwing you, and you'll continue to vote for them. That's a lot easier than fixing things,” he continues. “So the costs rise, bureaucracy grows, fraud appears, and suddenly the system costs far more than the private system it replaced.”

This is almost certainly the Big Apple’s dark destiny, he argues, because “it started with [step one].”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the video above.

