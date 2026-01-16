Glenn Beck exposes the REAL motive behind Clintons’ Epstein subpoena rejection

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have refused to honor congressional subpoenas requiring them to testify about Jeffrey Epstein and the federal government’s handling of his crimes.

The former president and secretary of state responded with a sharply worded letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) — also posted publicly on X — dismissing the probe as partisan politics designed to distract from the Trump administration’s failures, including aggressive ICE operations; January 6 pardons; threats to funding and free speech for universities, media companies, and law firms; the dismantling of national security agencies (such as USAID); and the weaponization of the Department of Justice.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time,” the letter declares.

“Really? Now? ... Now, when you’re asked to testify in front of Congress under subpoena about Epstein? That’s the straw that broke the camel's back?” Glenn Beck retorts, calling the timing of their sudden “fight” for “principles” suspiciously convenient.

Their letter and refusal aren’t about justice or principle at all — they’re about what the Clintons have always prized most: self-preservation.

In the letter, Washington’s most scandal-ridden, slippery duo wrote, “You accepted the least from those who know the most but demand the most from those who know the least. To say that you can't complete your work without speaking to us is simply bizarre.”

Glenn finds this statement so absurd, it’s almost funny. “Is there anybody that was closer to Epstein than Bill and Hillary Clinton? I mean, maybe not Hillary, but Bill? I mean, he was there all the time,” he claps back. “In the stairway of the Epstein mansion was that weird-ass picture of Bill Clinton in the dress with his legs draped over wearing heels.”

The letter also addressed the potential for contempt of Congress charges. “We expect you will direct your committee to seek to hold us in contempt,” they wrote, denouncing such an act as a partisan move that will only halt Congress.

In 2022, however, Hillary Clinton publicly supported holding both Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro — former Trump advisers — in contempt of Congress for defying the Jan. 6 subpoenas.

But now that the same fate is staring them in the face, the Clintons are suddenly calling it “injustice.”

“You don’t get to suddenly sound like James Madison after you spent four straight years trying to put Donald Trump in prison by any means necessary,” Glenn says, recalling that “it was Hillary Clinton that started the whole Russiagate thing.”

“[The Clintons] did everything — Russian collusion, manufactured intelligence, leaked FISA warrants, media operation masquerading as journalism, all of that stuff,” he continues. “Now, we know that all of this stuff is based on lies, so when I hear warnings about the Justice Department being used as a cudgel, ... when I hear lectures about intimidation and subpoena and punishments of enemies, you know, I don’t dismiss them, but I also don’t forget who the people were that normalized it.”

The truth is, everyone who was tied to Epstein in any way — not excluding President Trump — should be questioned, Glenn says.

“Doesn’t mean they all go to jail. Doesn’t mean they all did something. But you should be questioned — all of them,” he says.

“I don’t want show trials. I don’t want immunity for friends or punishment for enemies. ... I want equal justice under the law — you know, the kind written in the Constitution and almost never practiced by anybody in power lately.”

But Glenn knows the odds of real justice ever catching up to the Clintons are slim to none.

“They’re above it all,” he acknowledges.

To hear more of Glenn’s commentary, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.