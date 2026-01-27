Glenn Beck goes SCORCHED-EARTH on church protest ringleader after his ‘come and get me’ taunt to Pam Bondi

Last week, anti-ICE agitator and left-wing activist William Kelly, also known as “DaWokeFarmer” on social media, was arrested by the FBI and charged with obstruction, conspiracy to deprive rights, and violating the FACE Act for his role in invading Cities Church during a worship service as part of an anti-ICE protest on January 18 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Shortly following the demonstration, Kelly took to social media and posted a profanity-laden video challenging Attorney General Pam Bondi to arrest him.

“Yesterday, I went into a church with Nekima Armstrong, and I protested these white supremacists. The pastor of the church is a f**king ICE leader in the city. How can you be a f**king pastor and be a f**king ICE agent? F**k ’em,” Kelly railed, donning a “F**K TRUMP” beanie.

“They want to come after me. F**k ’em. How can they live so comfortably while the f**king people from Somalia that are in this country legally that have f**king citizenship can’t even go to their mosque and pray? How do they deserve any f**king different? F**k those f**king Nazis. Come and get me, Pam Bondi, you f**king traitorous bitch. F**k, all power to the people,” he continued.

To Kelly’s expletive-filled video, Bondi humorously replied, “OK,” before arresting him just days later.

When Glenn Beck saw the footage, he was appalled by Kelly’s delusional rant.

“Hey, farm boy,” he taunts, “the policies that you’re pushing for right now, let me ask you: How’d they work out for the farmers in the Soviet Union? How’d they work out for the farmers in Ukraine? How’d they work out for the farmers in China?”

When it comes to “these policies that you’re so in love with ... you know who loses their farms right away? The stupid farmer like you!”

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn responds to “DaWokeFarmer” with a truth bomb so savage, you’ll feel the heat through your screen.

In communist regimes like the one Kelly advocates for in the U.S., farmers are some of the first to be targeted, Glenn points out.

“They take people like you, and they shoot them. And then they take dummies like you who know nothing about farming and say, ‘Hey, now you go farm.’ ... And then everybody starts to starve, and then the government comes back and says, ‘You’re part of the problem too.’ And they take those people and shoot them. ... And it just, lather, rinse, repeat,” he excoriates, denouncing Kelly as a “moron.”

Glenn then pleads with Kelly to send him the “list of Somali citizens that are citizens who have done nothing wrong.”

If such a list exists, he vows to “stand with” Kelly — but, of course, no such list exists.

“How do I know? Because if you had that evidence, it would be all over ABC, NBC, and CBS. It’d be everywhere. But I don’t see that,” Glenn says. “I just see people like you using the F-word, wearing a hat with the F-word ... saying they’re coming and they’re arresting innocent people.”

The truth is, in the first year of the Trump administration, ICE has arrested only two Somali-American citizens.

“One was released a couple of hours into it. The other one, they didn’t sort it out until the next day, but they were immediately released once the problem was found,” Glenn says.

“These victims are all made-up people,” he says.

The fact that these protesters are still so concentrated on Renee Good — the 37-year old woman who was lethally shot after she struck an ICE officer with her vehicle while deliberately impeding a federal immigration operation — is proof that there isn’t a genuine victim list, Glenn says. Otherwise they wouldn’t need Good to be their convenience linchpin.

“They know they have nothing,” he concludes.

To hear more of his epic rant, watch the video above.

