Glenn Beck issues chilling read of America’s ‘dashboard’: Red, yellow, and green lights signal where we’re headed next

America is navigating a moment of intense polarization. Widespread civil unrest over federal immigration enforcement, deepening distrust in institutions, and a sharp surge in gold prices have much of the nation steeped in economic and institutional anxiety.

Many Americans are fretfully asking the question: What’s next for our country?

News outlets, influencers, and podcasters are all answering that inquiry differently using various metrics, opinions, and filters, but Glenn Beck’s prediction comes from none other than history itself.

And when he holds the current state of the nation up against historical patterns, he sees it all — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“If we were an early warning system, there would be some lights on the panel that are flashing today. Some would be red, some would be yellow, and some would actually be green,” he says.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn delivers an honest reading of America’s dashboard and predicts what comes next.

Red lights

1: “Loss of nuance”

This light is “blinking really hard,” Glenn warns.

He points to the dialogue surrounding the death of Alex Pretti — the 37-year-old U.S. citizen fatally shot by federal agents on January 24 in Minneapolis during an anti-ICE protest — as the best current example of America’s lack of nuanced conversations.

“A healthy society can hold two ideas at the same time. An unstable society cannot do that,” Glenn says. “And right now, we’re losing the ability to say somebody can be really guilty and a bad guy and mistreated; law enforcement can be necessary, needed, doing their job, and fallible; protests can be legitimate and infiltrated by insurrectionists.”

“Those things are all true, but America can’t see that anymore,” he laments. “When everything collapses into all good or all evil, there is no moral clarity anymore.”

2: “Faction over truth”

Truth, Glenn contends, is “meant to be argued about, wrestled with, thought about,” but in America today, truth has become about which team you’re on.

“Facts no longer persuade. All they do now is signal allegiance,” he says, calling it “a late-stage indicator” of America’s path to collapse.

“Once truth bends to faction, power then replaces persuasion every time in every civilization in all of history.”

3: “Organized disorder”

Glenn differentiates “organized disorder” — the coordinated, professionally funded, strategically disruptive actions that go beyond peaceful expression — from constitutionally protected protests.

“You have a right to protest the law. ... You have a right to go protest the people who make the law to get them to change the law. You have a right to go and stand peacefully and protest the cops, if that’s what you want, or ICE,” he explains, “but you do not have the right to engage and disrupt the law.”

But unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening in Minneapolis right now. Many demonstrations involve breaking the law and physically engaging with law enforcement. And the scariest part is that these kinds of protests are rarely grassroots. They’re professionally organized and well-funded thanks to deep-pocketed donors who aim to collapse the country from within.

“When unrest becomes coordinated, when it becomes professionally funded, strategically disruptive, and shielded by moral confusion, ... that’s no longer a spontaneous civic expression,” Glenn explains.

What we’re seeing on the streets of Minneapolis is intentional “internal destabilization,” and it’s a flashing red light that America is catapulting toward its demise.

Yellow lights

1: “Currency confidence”

Glenn calls the skyrocketing price of gold a yellow light because it’s “serious” but “not fatal at this point.”

“The way gold is rising — it’s not a collapse announcement. It is a stress gauge,” he says, noting that gold has recently been “trading at as high as $5,600 an ounce.”

Gold reflects “trust or the lack of it,” and the fact that people are buying it up, even at exorbitant amounts, indicates their uncertainty in certain “promises.”

“What promises are those?” Glenn asks. “Promises of, we’re a stable society; we are not going to spend ourself into oblivion; that our government and our Congress gets it, and they’re going to stop spending so much and borrowing so much.”

The people buying up gold right now “know things are beginning to get really dicey. It’s a yellow light, and it is trending hotter every day,” he warns.

2: “Debt saturation”

“Debt isn’t immoral, but debt that can’t be discussed honestly and paid back is immoral — and it’s dangerous,” Glenn says.

This is the predicament America finds itself in. We’re no longer asking, “How are we going to pay this bill?” but instead, “Who bears the burden of this bill?”

“That’s when debt becomes corrosive and deadly,” Glenn cautions. “And we’re not Rome yet, but this gauge is rising.”

3: “Institutional distrust”

“Skepticism,” Glenn argues, is good and necessary. The five rights listed in the First Amendment — freedom of speech, religion, assembly, the press, and petition — are proof that “skepticism is our first amendment.”

Distrust, however, is “paralyzing,” he declares. “When people believe the courts are illegitimate, ... if they believe elections are meaningless, law enforcement is either sacred and can make no mistakes or evil and can do no good, the system loses its elasticity.”

This light, he warns, is “getting deeper yellow.”

Green lights

1: “We’re still arguing about right and wrong.”

Glenn celebrates that public debates are still normal.

“Collapsing societies stop arguing about morality. They argue only about power, and we’re still arguing about justice and what it means — limits, rights, responsibility,” he says. “That’s not decay. That’s conscience. It’s still alive.”

2: “The Constitution still exists, and it’s still being cited.”

It’s a very good sign that the majority is still cognizant of and concerned about upholding the Constitution.

“It’s getting a little sketchy,” Glenn acknowledges, “but we’re still arguing it, and that tells you something powerful: People still believe rules matter, even when they break them.”

For now, this light is “green, but it’s fragile.”

3: Warnings are still being issued on both sides.

In a nation on the verge of collapse, the warnings go silent.

“I’m able to get on the air and speak to you about these warnings. MSNBC is able to get on the air and speak to you about what they see as warning signs,” Glenn celebrates.

Before its historic collapse, Rome “silenced its warnings,” he recalls. “We are today still able to have them on the air legally — both sides.”

“That alone means this system is not finished.”

For those who look at the red and yellow lights and see inevitable ruination, Glenn has an encouraging message: “Red lights do not mean doom. They mean choice. ... Civilizations don’t collapse because warnings exist; they collapse because warnings are mocked, politicized, or ignored. So the question is not, ‘Are we Rome?’ The question is, “Will we do what Rome didn’t do and respond to the warning signs while the lights are still on?”’

