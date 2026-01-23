Glenn Beck: Trump just put the ENTIRE WORLD on notice in his Davos speech

On Wednesday, January 21, President Trump delivered an address at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that has the world buzzing. Glenn Beck calls it “the most consequential speech” since Ronald Reagan’s iconic Berlin Wall address.

“He is breaking up the United Nations. He is breaking up the bureaucracy of the WEF. He is putting Europe on notice,” he says.

He was especially impressed when Trump addressed Greenland — specifically when he said, “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember.”

“I have never heard a president speak to the world like this,” Glenn remarks.

One thing was very clear from Trump’s Davos speech: “The world is changing,” but the U.S. is “carrying a very, very large stick.”

Trump pulled no punches when it came to calling out countries and world leaders. While he expressed love and respect for Europe, he boldly criticized it for importing foreign cultures that are destroying Western civilization.

“Western culture is dying in Europe because you refuse to stand up for it,” Glenn says, summarizing Trump’s words.

“He took on Canada in a way I have never heard before,” he adds, referencing Trump’s pointed rebuke of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In response to Carney’s speech, delivered the day prior, in which he indirectly accused the United States of strong-arming weaker nations with economic integration, tariffs, and financial tools, Trump fired back, “Canada lives because of the U.S. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

“He didn't even show [Carney] the deference of being prime minister. It was, ‘Mark, you should watch your words,”’ Glenn recaps. “He is not fooling around, and he is declaring an end to this new world order.”

Carney and other world leaders are pushing for “a new world order where the elites all get together from all over the world, and they make the decisions,” he explains.

But Trump’s speech made it crystal clear where he stands on that idea. Glenn summarizes his response: “That hasn't worked. More bureaucracy will not fix it. More globalization, more melding of our countries together will not fix this.”

Glenn then pulls in his head writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, to explain the full context of Trump’s Greenland comments.

Jason says that during Trump's first term, he pressured NATO allies — including Denmark, which controls Greenland — to allocate more funding to its own defense instead of relying so heavily on the U.S. Trump specifically pushed Denmark to step up security in Greenland, and the Danes agreed, promising to dedicate roughly $224 million to better surveillance, reconnaissance, and Arctic defenses.

However as soon as Trump left office in 2021, Denmark backtracked.

“They only allocated 1% of that entire $224 million,” says Jason. “Most of that money that they set aside for defense went to social programs.”

Trump’s hardline Greenland comments during his speech, he says, are just “Daddy Trump ... providing the tough love.”

To hear more analysis on Trump’s Davos speech, watch the video above.

