Glenn Beck WARNS: Dems are plotting war on deportations, Newark clash a mere ‘warm-up’

On May 9, three New Jersey Democratic House Representatives — Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, and LaMonica McIver — along with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) clashed with ICE agents at the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark during an unannounced oversight visit, protesting the facility’s reopening for migrant detention.

Never mind the fact that ICE acting Director Todd Lyons has told us that “75% of the 152 detainees at Delaney Hall have convictions or pending charges for serious crimes,” says Glenn Beck, calling the detention center a “common-sense” move. Democrats — even though they lost the election and even though the majority of Americans support the deportations of illegal immigrants — are going to die on this hill.

The incident in Newark isn’t an isolated event. Since January, we’ve witnessed legal injunctions, sanctuary policies, public protests, legislative protections, and advocacy for illegal immigrant rights. We’ve seen Democrat judges arrested and charged for helping illegal immigrants evade ICE. We’ve seen Democratic lawmakers and activists rally around alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, while pushing for broader protections for DACA recipients and mixed-status families to thwart the Trump administration from fulfilling the campaign promise of mass deportations.

And it’s not going to stop.

Because it’s not compassion for immigrants driving these efforts; it’s ideology, Glenn explains. Leftists intentionally opened the borders and imported illegal immigrants during the Biden regime because they want to break the system and turn the nation permanently blue. With every deportation, that goal slips farther away.

Their fight to retain as many illegal immigrants as possible is just beginning. Newark and everything we’ve seen so far from the Democrats was merely “a warm-up act.”

On this episode of "Glenn TV's" Wednesday Night Special, he interviews border czar Tom Homan and breaks down the terrifying reality of what’s on the horizon. Check it out below.

