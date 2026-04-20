Glenn Beck warns: Trump Jesus meme scandal and Hegseth prayer smear are part of the same foreign psyop

Last week during a Pentagon worship service tied to the Iran conflict, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered what he called a “CSAR 25:17” prayer for rescue crews. In this prayer, he almost word-for-word quoted Samuel L. Jackson’s famous Ezekiel 25:17 monologue in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction,” which does not quote the actual verse but rather loosely blends parts of it with other Bible verses and additional fictional elements.

Even though Hegseth never said the prayer was actual Scripture but rather “meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17,” the mainstream media framed it as an embarrassing misquoting of the Bible, ruthlessly mocking him for not knowing the difference between Scripture and a Hollywood monologue.

Glenn Beck went searching for where this narrative originated, and what he found deeply disturbed him.

Glenn brings in his executive producer, Rikki Ratliff-Fellman, who dug into the media controversy. According to her research, it’s “a Turkish psyop account and the Russian state media that are behind amplifying this noise about Pete Hegseth.”

“This whole thing went viral on X, and it appears to have started around a Turkish account and then became mainstream news reported by Variety, Independent, [and] other outlets,” she says.

Glenn immediately sees a pattern.

“We started the week with a viral post about Donald Trump not really being a Christian because, of course, he blasphemed Jesus,” he says, referencing Trump’s now-deleted AI-generated meme depicting him in white and red robes healing a sick person, which many interpreted as him equating himself to Jesus.

In response to this post, the Iranian Embassy in Tajikistan posted an AI-generated video showing a figure resembling Jesus Christ punching Donald Trump (depicted in the same flowing robes from his own recent AI “Jesus” image) and violently throwing him into a pit of lava/hell, complete with blood effects and dramatic narration. It went massively viral on social media, racking up millions of views.

Further, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Trump’s post as the “desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood.”

Putting all these things together, Glenn sees the big picture: “We are in a giant psyop right now.”

“You have to understand, the only way that Iran can win this war is if we tear each other apart — and Russia knows it, and China knows it,” he says.

These two nations, both of which are hurting from the Iran war, as well as the “Shia Muslim crazies — the Twelvers — who actually believe in chaos and think [America is] the great Satan,” have only one weapon, he explains: “the American people against themselves.”

Glenn pleads with Americans to see these social media scandals for what they really are: a ploy to destroy America from within.

“Please, America, wake the F up. You’re not this stupid. Understand, your social media is nothing but a weapon of mass destruction,” he warns.

“Don’t believe anything on social media. Don’t jump to conclusions on anything. Please don’t get involved in tearing everyone apart.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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