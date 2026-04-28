‘He was pretty emotional’: TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet tells Glenn Beck about Fetterman’s tearful apology to Erika Kirk after WHCD shooting

In the wake of Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — in which 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen allegedly rushed a security checkpoint and opened fire in an attempt to assassinate President Trump and other administration officials — at least one prominent Democrat is showing signs of remorse.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn spoke with Turning Point USA spokesperson and executive producer of “The Charlie Kirk Show” Andrew Kolvet about Sen. John Fetterman’s recent conversation with Erika Kirk.

“There was a moment with John Fetterman and Erika that I heard about where he was pretty emotional, and he just apologized for whatever he could,” says Kolvet, noting that this conversation happened shortly after the WHCD incident.

“Good for John Fetterman. That’s a real moment,” he adds.

Glenn notes that for some time he has wanted to speak with Fetterman to tell him that despite their political differences, he admires Fetterman’s bravery to take stands against his own party, likely at the expense of being primaried.

“It’s interesting to me that somebody who just says common-sense stuff that is a Democrat … is so chased out of their own party. They can’t have anybody who is at all not a radical. They must have radicals in there,” Glenn emphasizes.

He calls the Democrats out for their complicity in the escalating political violence: “Democrats, you’re not an innocent bystander at this point. There’s too much evidence.”

“These people want to destroy the United States of America. If you want a violent destruction of your country, you just keep going down this road,” he cautions.

In the meantime, conservatives, he says, will continue to "do everything [they] can to stop it,” including continuing “to warn and to beg and to plead and to vote.”

But if Democrats continue to stoke the fires of violence, the consequences are bleak for everyone, including their own families.

“Your children and your grandchildren will suffer under Marxism and fascism and death and squalor — and you will be responsible for it!” Glenn warns.

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