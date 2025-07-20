How George Soros and the 'deep state' funnel YOUR money to radical groups

The massive left-wing radical groups that wreak havoc on the country wouldn’t be so successful unless their pockets were full. And unfortunately, the reason their pockets are full is because the American people are unwittingly filling them with their tax dollars.

“You get Congress to allocate a whole bunch blindly, usually through these organizations. An insane allotment to government agencies,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says, singling out the United States Agency for International Development and Department of State.

“The USAID money that was doled out to foreign recipients in 2023 alone, $4.17 billion,” Glenn explains. “The money is then moved from State and USAID to other trusted organizations like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).”

Once the money is in one of those “trusted organizations," the money then somehow gets to people like George Soros and foundations like Open Society.

“Now, we know how your tax dollars spread a globalist progressive agenda regardless of who’s president. But knowing just this isn’t enough, we have to fill in this blank,” Glenn says, noting that the blank is between how the money flows from a trusted organization like the NED to Soros.

“So who do you audit? The CIA, the State Department, USAID? Well, yes, but if you stop there, the deep state lives on. We have to go deeper,” he continues.

This is where an organization like the Tides Foundation comes in.

“The Tides Foundation is receiving U.S. tax dollars,” Glenn says. “The entire purpose of Tides is to be a progressive left-wing dark money machine. It's money laundering. Legal, but money laundering nonetheless. You cannot trace money. Once it goes in, it goes dark. You can see what’s coming out, but you don’t know who’s giving it.”

“Leftist billionaires, organizations, they all donate to Tides specifically so their money can go dark. So why is the Tides Foundation getting tax dollars?” he asks, before showing that the Tides Foundation is also involved in the Tides Center.

“They’re spreading tax dollars to each other,” he explains, adding, “and then they spit out to places like Soros.”

